The numbers of Covid in Italy continue to rise. As regards infections, the increase is slight: in the last week, from 4 to 10 August, 6,056 new cases were recorded, against 5,732 in the previous 7 days, with an increase of approximately 5.7%. There were 65 deaths in 7 days, 58.5% more than the previous week (when there were 41). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19. The positivity rate is growing, to 5.2% compared to 4.1% in the week of July 28-August 3 (+1.1 percentage points). The tests performed were 115,496, a decrease of 16.45% compared to the 138,232 of the previous 7 days.

The updated data on Covid-19, released today, represent “the confirmation of the circulation of the virus, against which not only must we not let our guard down now, but we need to prepare for the cold season, when circulation will further increase together with that of all respiratory viruses”, Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, comments to Adnkronos Salute.