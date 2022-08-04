In 7 days, between 27 July and 2 August, the Covid deaths in Italy were 1,165, an increase compared to the previous 7 days. This is the data contained in a graph released via Twitter by the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, who comments: “Effects of the Omicron 5 wave on deaths”, posting the image that shows a growth that has been going on for 6 weeks.

In fact, the graph indicates that between 15 and 21 June Covid deaths were down compared to the previous week (337 against 416). The following week the numbers started to rise again, first slower (from 392 on 22-28 June to 464 the week after) and then faster, going from 692 deaths counted on 6-12 July to 1,019 in the space of 2 weeks ( this last figure is of 20-26 July), up to the last weekly toll of 1,165 deaths.