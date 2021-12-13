With coronavirus infections and Covid hospitalizations on the rise – while the Omicron variant cases in Italy are still limited – the yellow zone in our country where the Super green pass has been in force since 6 December: from today Monday 13 December, in fact, the Calabria region will also pass in this color band from the white zone, joining Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. The ordinance signed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in addition to arranging the yellow zone for Calabria, extends the yellow area for a further 15 days in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Read also

In the yellow zone, masks must also be used outdoors, even if an order by the governor of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, had already ordered, since last Monday, the obligation for the entire population over 12 to wear a mask, even outdoors, throughout the region.

“Calabria in the ‘yellow zone’? We do not get discouraged. On the contrary, the change of color is an incentive to improve. Go ahead in equipping new Covid beds and new places in intensive care, and on with vaccinations. We protect the health of Calabrians. and economic activities “wrote Occhiuto on Twitter.

Yesterday 453 new coronavirus infections were registered in Calabria, according to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Region’s health protection department. 5,694 swabs carried out. Three deaths, for a total of 1,527 victims.

In Italy yesterday 19,215 new infections and 66 deaths were recorded. The positivity rate is 3.8%. There are 6,697 patients hospitalized with symptoms (+158), 829 those in intensive care (+11). 8,151 people have healed since the previous day, bringing the total to 4,805,809 since the start of the pandemic in our country.

Nationally the Rt index drops slightly, according to what revealed on Friday the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) with the main data of the monitoring of the control room. “In the period November 16-29, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.18, while it was 1.20 the previous week but above the epidemic threshold”, the report reads.

“The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is decreasing, but still above the epidemic threshold (Rt 1.07 on November 29 versus Rt 1.09 on November 23)”, it is specified.

While “the weekly incidence nationwide continues to increase: 176 per 100 thousand inhabitants (3-9 December) against 155 per 100 thousand inhabitants (26 November-2 December), data from the Health Ministry “.

In addition, hospitalizations and the occupancy of ICU beds are increasing. “The employment rate in intensive care is 8.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of December 9) against 7.3% (survey as of November 2). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide rises to 10 , 6% (daily survey as of December 9th) against 9.1% (daily survey as of December 2nd) “reads the report.

With regard to anti Covid vaccines, the ISS highlights that after five months from the completion of the anti Covid vaccination cycle, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, drops from 74% to 39%.

Vaccination efficacy in preventing cases of severe Covid-19 disease remains high, as the efficacy in vaccinated with a complete cycle for less than five months is equal to 93% compared to non-vaccinated, while it is equal to 84% in vaccinated with a full cycle for over five months, we read in the latest full report of the Higher Institute of Health.

For an unvaccinated, the risk of dying is 16.6 times higher than for a vaccinated with a booster dose, 11.1 times higher than for a vaccinated less than 5 months and 6.9 times higher than for a vaccinated. more than 5 months.