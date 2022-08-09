“It is not possible that, in August 2022, with all the knowledge we have of the disease, there are still all these deaths counted as Covid”. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute. Yesterday in Italy 113 deaths, with a 7-day average of 149, recorded by the Covid bulletin of the Ministry of Health. “A medical commission would be needed to establish the truth: how many of these 113 deaths are Covid? According to the ISS modality, a positive swab is enough, but how many of these deaths are really linked to what is called mortality attributed which is different from mortality raw? “, Bassetti points out.

“The death curve will not go down so easily, I hope I am wrong but I fear that even the famous 15 days from the decline in infections will not be enough. Today the number of people with a very advanced age and with a comorbidity that enters into hospital with a positive swab that deaths are likely to remain high – warns Bassetti – I am not sure that all these people have died of Covid, but if we are so sure, then something is not working in the country and an examination of conscience would be needed. Ministry of Health and Regions. In Liguria – he continues – where they know the situation well, the majority of deaths are not related to Covid but to a high level despite being classified as such. And we have resorted to antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.

According to the infectious disease specialist, “if the number of deaths recorded every day by the Covid bulletin were confirmed, it would be even more serious. Almost three years later and with all the clinical and therapeutic tools available to doctors, these are not being used properly. One reason plus to criticize a system that didn’t work “. Bassetti, who has always been opposed to the daily Covid bulletin, concludes by recalling that “the raw and naked data tell us nothing but harm the population and also damage the vaccination campaign. But they are not good even for doctors and operators who after two for years they have been told that they are not capable because people die anyway. An examination of conscience is needed – he says -.