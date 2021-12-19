“Omicron may completely clear the cards, while the Delta variant still seems prevalent and is somehow under acceptable control.” This was stated at ‘Half an hour +’ by Guido Rasi, former director of the European drug agency (Ema) and today consultant to the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo.

“Two questions about Omicron are being answered, albeit not yet definitive. What is the severity of the disease, with the consequent burden on hospital wards? And how much will it be able to avoid vaccine-induced immunity?”, Says Rasi. Are we to assume that the vaccines will be ‘punctured’? “We absolutely have to predict that scenario. The first scientific observations from Imperial College say that 2 doses of vaccine yield 20-50% protection for symptomatic disease. The third dose, at least immediately, protects 50 to 70%. % from symptomatic forms. It is still not clear how much it protects against infection. We do not know if current vaccines are able to prevent transmission, we are talking about Omicron “.