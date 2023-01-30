The vaccination campaign for the fourth dose of the Covid vaccine is struggling to move forward: the daily doses drop by 30.6% in one week. To date, 11.9 million people remain uncovered. This is indicated by the independent monitoring of the Foundation, detected in the week from 20 to 26 January.

The audience for the second recall, updated to 17 September 2022, is 19.1 million people: of these, 11.9 million can receive it immediately, 1.4 are not eligible immediately as they have been healed for less than 120 days and 5.9 million have already received it. As of January 27, 5,870,708 fourth doses had been administered, with a rolling average of 7,201 administrations per day, down from 10,372 last week.

Based on the official audience (19,119,772 people of which 13,060,462 over 60, 3,990,080 frail and immunocompromised, 1,748,256 health personnel and 320,974 residents of RSA who do not fall into the previous categories), the national coverage rate for the fourth doses it is 30.7% with clear regional differences: from 13.8% in Calabria to 44% in Piedmont.

ALL DATA DOWN – In the last week, the data of the main Covid indicators have decreased again: infections, hospitalizations, occupation of intensive care units, deaths. “The new weekly Covid cases are confirmed in further decline, -26.5%: from almost 52,000 in the previous week, they drop to 38,000, with a 7-day moving average of over 5,000 cases per day”, reports Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation.

Currently positive cases are also decreasing (251,970 against 300,050), people in home isolation (247,684 against 294,820), hospitalizations with symptoms (4,081 against 5,003) and intensive care (205 against 227). New cases are decreasing in all Regions with the exception of Abruzzo (+4.4%): from -9.4% in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to -46.9% in Molise. In 7 Provinces there was an increase in new cases: from +1.4% in Piacenza to +71.4% in Chieti, while in the remaining 100 Provinces there was a decrease in new cases (from -2.8% in Lodi to -63.6% of Campobasso). In no province does the incidence exceed 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

There was a drop in the number of total swabs (-11.4%): from 687,233 in the week 13-19 January 2023 to 608,732 in the week 20-26 January 2023. “On the hospital front – says Marco Mosti, operational director of the Foundation Gimbe – the number of hospitalizations continues to drop both in the medical area (-18.4%) and in intensive care (-9.7%)”. In absolute terms, the Covid bed places occupied in the critical area, which reached a maximum of 347 on December 12, fell to 205 on January 26; in the medical area, having reached a maximum of 9,764 on 12 December, they dropped to 4,081 on 26 January. As of 26 January, the national rate of employment by Covid patients was 6.4% in the medical area (from 2.6% in Piedmont to 19.8% in Umbria) and 2.1% in the critical area (from 0% of Basilicata and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano to 5.9% of Valle D’Aosta). “The number of daily admissions to intensive care is decreasing – Mosti points out – with a 7-day moving average of 18 admissions per day compared to 22 in the previous week”.

Covid deaths decrease by 30.3%.. There were 345 in the last 7 days (of which 28 referred to previous periods), with an average of 49 per day compared to 71 in the previous week. This is indicated by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation, on the data of the week from 20 to 26 January.

FIFTH DOSE – Coverage of the fifth dose of the Covid vaccine stands at 13.5%. The audience for the third booster, Gimbe monitoring indicates, updated to 20 January 2023, is over 3 million people: of these, 2.5 million can receive it immediately, 200,000 are not immediately eligible as they recovered from less than 180 days and 400 thousand have already received it.

As of January 27, 426,293 fifth doses had been administered, with a moving average of 2,745 administrations per day, down from 3,277 last week (-16.2%). Based on the official audience 3,146,516 of which 2,298,047 over 60, 731,224 frail and immunocompromised, 117,245 of residents of the RSA who do not fall into the previous categories), the national coverage rate for the fifth doses is, therefore, 13, 5% with clear regional differences: from 4.5% in Campania to 25.8% in Piedmont.