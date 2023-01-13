The decline in anti-Covid monoclonal antibody prescriptions in Italy continues for these medicines prescribed in therapy, also in light of the loss of efficacy against the new variants of Sars-CoV-2, but stops in prophylaxis. In 7 days (January 5-11) drug requirements decreased by 38.9% for sotrovimab (Xevudy*) and by 9.5% for Evusheld* (tixagevimab-cilgavimab) as early treatment, but increased by almost a fifth ( +18.8%) for the same mix administered in prophylaxis. This is what emerges from the latest report by the Italian drug agency Aifa on the use of these medicines, number 68.

Overall, the Italians who received monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 rose to 91,041 from 10 March 2021 – when these drugs were authorized as an emergency in our country – to 11 January, indicates the Aifa report on the monitoring of prescriptions that take place in 297 structures throughout the territory. Compared to the last survey, 2 weeks ago, patients who received these medicines are practically stable (+1.3%). Out of the total of 91,041, 77,455 (+1%) received monoclonals used in therapy, and 13,586 (+2.9%) received prophylaxis with Evusheld.

In absolute numbers, Veneto, Lazio and Campania remain in the lead for greater use of monoclonals in therapy, while Lombardy, Piedmont and Lazio lead the prescriptions of Evusheld in prophylaxis.