Coronavirus in Italy, 7 red regions marked on the ECDC map. The epidemiological situation measured by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention is stable on the basis of the incidence of positive cases at 14 days per 100 thousand inhabitants, combined with the positive rate on the tests carried out. In the epidemiological map updated today, as last week, the 7 regions in red are confirmed: Tuscany, Marche, Lazio, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia. Compared to 7 days ago Campania comes out (back in yellow) and Lazio enters. The rest of the Peninsula is yellow, including Molise which was green last week.

Widening the gaze beyond the national borders, the areas in dark red can be seen: the southern area of ​​France, including Corsica, the north of Ireland, and some islands of Greece, such as Crete, remain of this color; while Spain is now completely red, a lower risk level than the darker shade.