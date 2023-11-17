They were administered from 25 September to 16 November 2023 in Italy 669,935 doses of Comirnaty XBB.1.5 anti-Covid vaccine. This is what is reported in the report on the administration of the Covid-19 autumn-winter 2023-24 vaccination campaign, which Adnkronos Salute had the opportunity to view. In a few days, these data will feed the new platform on the vaccination campaign which moved to the Ministry of Health website after the decommissioning of the structure which in 2021-22 was led by General Figliuolo.

As regards vaccination of the entire population, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Tuscanda alone have carried out 431 thousand anti-Covid immunizations. Followed in the ranking: Piedmont (44,988), Lazio (33,470), Veneto (31,615), Puglia (26,607), Friuli Venezia Giulia (19,176), Liguria (15,437), Marche (15,086), autonomous province of Bolzano (11,810), province autonomous Trento (10,337), Campania (8,747), Umbria (8,245), Sardinia (6,058), Valle d’Aosta (3,612), Calabria (1,493), Molise (1,171), Sicily (804), Basilicata (23), Abruzzo (0). However, for this last region, the last position is due to the failure to communicate the data to the Ministry of Health.

“Regarding the population over 60, 572,228 doses have been administered with a vaccination coverage of 3.12%, with 5 Regions with a coverage of 6-8%”, they are Lombardy (6%), Emilia-Romagna (7%), Tuscany (7.3%), Marche (6.7%), Valle d’Aosta (8%).