There are 221,154 new Coronavirus infections in Italy from 2 to 8 December 2022 in Italy, according to the weekly bulletin – region by region – of the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health. In 7 days there are also another 686 deaths. These are the updated Covid data and numbers.

New cases of Covid-19 are down 2.8% compared to the previous week (there were 227,440 cases), deaths are up 8% (they were 635 last week). Tampons, equal to 1,256,722, fell by 5.2% compared to the previous week. Slight increase in the positivity rate: it is at 17.6%, with a change of +0.4% compared to 7 days ago (17.2%).

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 1,366 Covid infections in Lazio recorded today 9 December according to data from the Region bulletin. There are 6 more deaths. The swabs processed between molecular and antigenic are 6,840. The ratio between positives and swabs is 19.9%. Hospitalizations are down compared to yesterday: 775 (-18), 27 intensive care units (-2). The cases in the city of Rome are at an altitude of 818 “. This was reported by the regional health councilor, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 308 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 275 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 235 new cases and 2 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 80 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 5: there are 107 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: there are 122 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 239 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 72 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Latina: there are 130 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Rieti: there are 20 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl of Viterbo: there are 17 new cases and 0 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There were 6,298 new Coronavirus infections between 3 December 2022 and today in Abruzzo, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. In seven days there were 11 dead, bringing the total number of victims to 3,782. In the last week, 4,701 people have recovered. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 18,955. Of these, 260 patients (45 more than last Friday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (3 fewer than last Friday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation.

In the last week, 4,948 molecular swabs and 28,233 antigen tests were performed. Of the total positive cases, 126,644 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (1,046 more than last Friday), 176,885 in the province of Chieti (2,001 more), 147,219 in the province of Pescara (1,532 more) and 147,824 in province of Teramo (1,567 more than last Friday).

LOMBARDY – There were 35,239 new Coronavirus infections in the last week, from 2 to 8 December 2022 in Lombardy, according to the Covid-19 data of the latest regional bulletin. In the last 7 days there have been 222 victims. In one week, 215,008 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, were processed, for a positivity rate of 16.4%, down from 17.6% in the previous bulletin. In hospitals there are 33 hospitalized in intensive care, 7 more than the previous bulletin, and 1,458 in the medical area, still 7 more.

BASILICATA – There are 1,046 new Coronavirus infections in the last week in Basilicata, according to the Covid-19 data of the Region bulletin. In seven days there were 6 deaths. The positivity rate is increasing, 24.1% compared to 21.3% in the previous week. In the same report this week, 371 healings were recorded.

There are 35 (+6) hospitalized for Covid-19, of which 1 in intensive care: 16 (of which 1 in intensive care) in the Potenza hospital; 19 in that of Matera. The occupancy rate of the total medical area beds for Covid-19 patients is 10%, slightly up on the 8% of the previous week; for intensive care beds 1% (data unchanged). Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 6,035.