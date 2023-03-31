Covid infections continue to fall in Italy, but above all the deaths which once again mark a decline. In the week of March 24 to 30, 21,883 new cases of Covid-19 were registered, a decrease of 1.7% compared to the previous week (when there were 22,256). There were 156 deaths in 7 days, with a reduction of 14.8% compared to the previous week (when there were 183). These are the data from the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which photograph the trend of the epidemiological situation from Covid-19.

The positivity rate in the last week decreased slightly: it stood at 4.9%, 0.1 percentage points less than the previous week (5%). The tests performed in 7 days increased slightly: the bulletin reports a total of 442,819 swabs, equal to 0.2% more than the previous week (442,154).