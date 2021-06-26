In Italy there are over 2.7 million over 60s not yet vaccinated: as if all the inhabitants of Rome had not yet received even a dose. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report of the structure of the extraordinary commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency. There are 354 thousand over 80 “waiting for the first dose or the single dose”, 813 thousand in the 70-79 range, and 1.5 million in the 60-69 range: in total about 2.7 million still not immunized.





“Italy is carrying out a great vaccination campaign,” said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. “My message to everyone is that we must insist, because the vaccine is the only great weapon we have to end this difficult season and open a new one – he stressed – it is an act that everyone does for himself and for his own community”.