We should expect waves of seasonal covids. This was stated at Adnkronos Salute by virologist Guido Silvestri, professor at Emory University in Atlanta (USA) and president of the International Scientific Board of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome. “It is important to clarify that the state of emergency ends, but not Covid, which remains among us as an endemic infectious disease with which we must live, using the tools at our disposal (vaccines and antiviral drugs in the first place), protecting the most weak, and avoiding resorting to tools such as the so-called ‘closures’, which have caused serious socio-economic and psychological damage “, is the recipe of the expert who underlined:” We should therefore expect seasonal waves that will do less damage than in the past if the level of immunity in the population remains high, and here vaccination remains fundamental “.