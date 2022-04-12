“Hopefully next month” we will say goodbye to the obligation to wear masks indoors. “We will spend more time outdoors because the season will allow it, but it will always be useful to keep it in your pocket, I will do it myself and I recommend it. there are gatherings without being ashamed, without ifs and buts “. Thus the Undersecretary of Health Pier Paolo Sileri, guest of ‘Timeline’ on SkyTg24.

“The situation is turning towards a stabilized optimism, today we breathe a sigh of relief – said Sileri – We are progressively out of the pandemic, even if we will still see battles against the virus throughout 2022, but we are moving towards the end of the pandemic and the transition to an endemic phase. At the moment we are in a transition phase, but it is a fact that we are moving towards an endemic and October will be the test of the 9 “.

According to Sileri, “it is clear that we still have weeks in which we see a trend that is somewhat growing or stabilized, or a slow decline, but inexorably the virus is receding precisely thanks to vaccination. There are still weekly fluctuations in hospitalizations, there are always variants that circulate, recombinant variants, but the vaccines to date, although they were created on the original vaccine, work very well at least against the severe form of the disease “.