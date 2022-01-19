“By now we have reached the top of the epidemic curve. It will be a matter of days. We are certainly at the end of the wave, not of the Covid” pandemic, “however. We cannot be certain about this last element. that some other variant “of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus” may still arrive “. Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene and Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, explains this to Adnkronos Salute, who recalls how “England had the fourth wave before us and is coming out of it. We are about behind. 3 weeks’.

“Between today and tomorrow – underlines the expert – we will have some more indications. The central data of the week, from Wednesday to Friday, are not affected by the smaller number of tampons on Saturday and Sunday. Therefore they give the clearest measure of the weekly trend. “.