Farewell to the daily bulletin on Covid cases, deaths and hospitalizations and reintegration into service of medical personnel suspended because they were not vaccinated. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has decided.

Read also

BULLETIN – The ‘daily count’ of the numbers on the coronavirus it will then become a weekly report. “Six months after the suspension of the state of emergency, and in consideration of the trend of the infection from Covid-19, it is considered appropriate to start a progressive return to normality in activities and behaviors, inspired by criteria of responsibility and compliance with current regulations “, informs the ministry.

Therefore, announces a note from Lungotevere Ripa, “also based on the prevailing indications in the medical and scientific fields, the daily publication of the bulletin of data relating to the spread of the epidemic, hospitalizations and deaths will be suspended, which will now be made known on a weekly basis, without prejudice – it should be noted – to the possibility for the competent authorities to acquire at any time the information necessary for monitoring the situation and for adopting the appropriate measures “.

HEALTHCARE – Schillaci then announced a provision “under definition” to return to health service suspended because not vaccinated, before the suspension expires. With regard to health personnel subject to suspension proceedings for non-compliance with the vaccination obligation and the cancellation of the fines provided for by Legislative Decree 44/21, in view of the expiry of the provisions in force on 31 December next and “in light” of the worrying shortage of medical and health personnel reported by the heads of the health and territorial structures – reads a note from the dicastery – a provision is being defined that will allow the reintegration into service of the aforementioned personnel before the expiry of the suspension “.