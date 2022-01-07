“This week the epidemiological situation in our country is significantly worsening. And the incidence of Covid-19 cases now reaches 1,700 per 100 thousand inhabitants”. This was explained by the director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza, in a video message commenting on the Covid-19 monitoring data, released today.

“Rt also shows an upward trend, we are around 1.43 and even hospital Rt is 1.3”, he specifies.

The Covid epidemiological data of the week “show that Omicron is an extremely contagious variant and it is good to slow down its course. For this reason – he stresses – it is necessary to maintain prudent behavior and above all to rely on the booster dose of the vaccine to prevent the most serious forms of illness”.