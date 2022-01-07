“Given the situation, it may be necessary to imagine some more stringent measures including the return to school in dad instead of in the presence and a series of interventions, including lockdowns, perhaps aimed at the worst-off territories”. Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, a professor at the State University of Milan, says this to Adnkronos Salute.

In short, the measures put in place, according to the expert, “are not sufficiently incisive” to have an immediate effect that curbs the contagion race. But what is it that hasn’t worked, is it the vaccines’ fault? “No – the virologist replies – the problem is the diffusivity and contagiousness of the Omicron variant. The vaccine loses a little its ability to avoid infection but in any case – he stresses – it is guaranteeing us a more peaceful course in most cases. , the problem, however, is that unfortunately there are many cases “.