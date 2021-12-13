Covid in Italy, 30 thousand infections and 250 deaths a day for Covid at Christmas. This is the prediction of the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the University of Milan. “No feral predictions, it is a consolidated mathematical model and – explains the expert to Adnkronos Salute – with all the margins of error of the estimate, this is what could happen”.

And at Christmas, even the peak of the curve may not be reached due to the new variant of Sars-Cov-2. “Omicron could be a rip-off – summarizes Pregliasco lapidary – we could have a tail that extends further. There has already been a death and it is clear that by increasing the infections there are also some serious cases. In South Africa the case history is very different, the population he’s much younger, so we’re in big trouble. “