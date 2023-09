There were 36,102 new cases of Covid recorded in Italy from 14 to 20 September, 17.3% more than the previous week. Deaths also increased, 117 compared to 99 the week before (+18.2%). This is the updated bulletin from the Ministry of Health.

Read also

The positivity rate is growing and is 15.5%, with a change of +0.6% compared to the previous week (14.9%). Swabs are also increasing. Last week 232,664 were carried out (+12.5%).