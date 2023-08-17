In Italy in the week 10-16 August there were 5,919 new positive cases with a variation of -4.4% compared to the previous week (6,190); there are 56 deceased with a variation of -16.4% compared to the previous week (67); and 91,402 swabs were made with a variation of -23.4% compared to the previous week (119,259). The positivity rate is 6.5% with a variation of +1.3% compared to the previous week (5.2%). This is what the weekly Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health reports.

