To extend the anti Covid vaccination obligation to the entire population “one could wait for the vaccination with the new Novavax product to start, thus leaving the doubters the option of opting for one type of vaccine rather than another. in my opinion, a magnificent example of participatory democracy sensitive to the needs of all. And it would also be the end of the holds without excuses “. This is the proposal of the immunologist Mauro Minelli, responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for personalized medicine, heard by Adnkronos Salute, regarding the hypothesis of the generalized extension of the vaccination obligation.

“Several times I have expressed myself in favor of the necessity and even the urgency of the obligation” of vaccination against Covid for the whole population “which, adopted in an evidently emergency condition – argues the immunologist – could have contained the damage of a pandemic unprecedented if we consider that never, in the past, had the appearance of so many deadly mutations been recorded in such a short time during an epidemic as happened for Covid-19 “. “Considering the ‘collective’ importance of the good health which, subject to some insurmountable limitations linked to documented subjective impediments, goes beyond the right of the individual, the mandatory nature of the vaccine may be more than justified when the latter is clearly aimed at preserving the health of an entire community “.

However, in the face of the ‘no vax’ phenomenon, the immunologist thinking precisely of “those who still intend to ‘niche’ in the face of the vital need for immunization extended to the entire community”, launches his proposal to await the arrival of the vaccine. Novavax and then impose the obligation. “For those who cling to the imaginative archetype of the unacceptability of the supposed ‘gene therapy’, the tailor-made antidote will arrive in a few weeks. The fifth Covid vaccine, recently authorized by the EMA, does not contain any genetic material of the new coronavirus , nor inactivated viruses and above all it exploits the safe and ultra-tested recombinant protein technique in several other vaccines that have been in use for years “. In this way the ‘doubters’ will have an additional vaccine choice.