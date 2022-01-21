The weekly incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy has stabilized and RT is falling, but still above the epidemic threshold. This is what can be seen from the weekly monitoring data being examined by the control room, released by the Higher Institute of Health.

INCIDENCE – The incidence has stabilized, with 2,011 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, in the period between 14 and 20 January, compared to 1,988 cases per 100,000 inhabitants registered in the previous week from 7 to 13 January (according to flow data from the Ministry of Health ).

RT – In the period 22 December-4 January, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic Covid-19 cases was equal to 1.31 (range 1.00-1.83), down from the previous week but still above the epidemic threshold.

The same trend is recorded for the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization: Rt at 1.01 (range 0.99-1.02) on 11 January compared to 1.2 (range 1.18-1 , 22) to January 4. However, it is emphasized – the ISS points out – that various Regions / Autonomous Provinces have reported problems in sending the data of the individual flow and it cannot be excluded that these values ​​may be underestimated.

INTENSIVE THERAPIES – The occupancy rate of beds in intensive care units by Covid patients is stable, standing at 17.3% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of January 20) compared to 17.5% (Ministry daily survey della Salute as of January 13).

ADMISSIONS – The occupancy rate of beds in medical departments at a national level rises to 31.6%, according to the daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of January 20, compared to 27.1% recorded on January 13.

REGIONS AT RISK – There are 7 Regions / Autonomous Provinces, this week, classified at high risk (of which 3 due to the impossibility of evaluation due to the incompleteness of the data sent), 3 at low risk and 11 classified at moderate risk. Among these, five are highly likely to progress at high risk, according to what emerges from the weekly monitoring data.

CONTAGIONS – The number of new cases not associated with transmission chains remains stable (658,168 compared to 649,489 in the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is slightly up (15% vs 13% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is decreasing (41% vs 48%) while the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities is increasing (44% vs 39%).