Coronavirus infections in Italy, in July, in two weeks, between 11 and 24, 1,105,799 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, of which 738 died. The data is contained in the extended weekly report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) on epidemiological surveillance. In total, in our country, from the beginning of the epidemic until July 27, 20 million 883,670 cases were diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system, of which 168,075 died.

People who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 end up in intensive care 4 times more than those who did the booster doseemerges from the Report which cites data collected in the period 10 June-10 July.

And people not vaccinated against Covid-19 die about 6 and a half times more than those vaccinated with a booster doseaccording to data recorded in the period June 3 – July 3.