Has “the peak” of this summer wave of Covid “been exceeded? Of course, I had said it: with 10 million people infected per month, in two months we have had an estimated 20-25 million cases. So the descent from the peak is linked to the fact that the number of susceptible people has significantly decreased. It was taken for granted that this would happen in these times. “To underline this at Adnkronos Salute is Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua, who recalled how, by decreasing the susceptible population, the dynamics of transmission of the virus are decreasing.

“She has not no scientific sense“, according to Crisanti, the idea of ease the isolation of positives to Covid, reducing its time. “It’s just pure demagogy.” The expert does not like the debate that has opened on this issue. While the institutions at the moment seem to have adopted a wait-and-see line and the change in the rules, envisaged as possible, has not yet arrived. “Better this way – concludes the expert – because this would be a demagogic choice”.

Chapter ‘monkeypox’: according to Crisanti, “it is evident that the spread of the disease, which does not seem to diminish at the moment, has now entered a well-defined behavioral circuit. And therefore perhaps it will be necessary to induce certain people to get vaccinated against smallpox”. Crisanti hopes for a decision by the health authorities that will allow the immunization of the communities most affected by monkeypox and points out that “the level of attention on this pathology” must be raised in this sense: “At this point it should be open the possibility of smallpox vaccination to people belonging to categories at risk. Mainly I am referring to the communities most affected “, so at the moment, as reiterated by the WHO, i males having sex with males (MSM), which according to the data are the most affected by the infection, which is having Europe as its epicenter, one of the areas most affected by the spread of the virus.