“I do not agree at all that in October we return to wearing the obligatory mask. It is a sensational turning back, which should not be committed in Italy. We do not make any other mistakes. ”He stressed this to Adnkronos Salute Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on what is happening in Germany, where a bill was presented according to which in October in certain contexts the Länder could reintroduce the obligation of masks against Covid-19.

“In October there is no sense in continuing to use the mask – remarks Bassetti – You can possibly think about public transport, in some particular situations, but I would limit myself to the recommendation and not to the obligation as they are thinking in Germany”.

“I hope that in the next government there will also be a profound change in the management of the pandemic. In 2022 the policy of the Ministry of Health was completely unsuccessful. So I hope that there will be a discontinuity with the next executive”, concludes the infectious disease specialist.