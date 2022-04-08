The covid emergency in Italy today is fake but not the coexistence with the virus. This was stated to Adnkronos Health by Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on the weekly monitoring of Covid Iss-ministry of Health. The weekly data from the Covid ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring “confirm what we have seen in hospitals for weeks, our intensive care units are relieved of the pressure of so many cases. Of course there are always the sick, but they are often in hospital for other diseases and then it turns out that they are positive for Covid. The situation in hospitals is stable, the virus is circulating and we have stabilized at the top in terms of the number of infections. virus but the emergency we saw until last week “, says the expert.

“The Omicron variant, thanks to vaccinations, has become a weakened virus, endemic and more easily attacked and with which one can live”, adds Bassetti. “The turning point has already occurred in Italy during the winter just past when – he concludes – millions of Italians protected themselves from the virus with the vaccine”.