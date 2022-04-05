What was the mortality rate in Italy in the winter of the Omicron covid variant? From the official data of the Ministry of Health “it is inferred that the general mortality in the winter of 2021-2022”, characterized by the circulation of the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, “was similar to that recorded in the winter of 2016-2017 (pre -Covid), higher than that of winters 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, lower in peaks than that of spring 2020 (first Covid wave, short-lived) and significantly lower than that of winter 2020-2021 (second and third wave ) “. Addressing the topic is Guido Silvestri, a professor at Emory University in Atlanta (USA).

“It should be noted – adds the expert who dedicates a post on his Facebook page to the topic – that the weekly peaks of 2021-2022 are lower than those of 2016-2017 and significantly lower than those of both early 2020 and winter 2020- 2021 “.

“In my opinion – he concludes – such a graph helps, more than a thousand words and comments, both to answer the question ‘deaths from Covid vs deaths with Covid’ and to explain the epidemiological concept of ‘harvest effect'”. As the Higher Institute of Health explained in a publication on Sars-CoV-2 last year, speaking of excess mortality, the issue of the ‘harvesting’ effect has often been addressed, that is, the anticipation of death “between people in very compromised health conditions at the beginning of the epidemic, who would have died in the short term “(as reported by the Iss text).