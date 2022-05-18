Covid Italy, instructions are ready to access the new non-repayable contributions for the owners of discos and dance halls that have remained closed in compliance with anti-contagion regulations. A provision, signed today by the director of the Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, governs the methods and sets the terms for submitting requests – from 6 to 20 June 2022 – by the companies which, on 27 January 2022, were carrying out activities in discos and lounges. dance and which, on the same date, were closed due to the containment provisions of the epidemic.

In detail, these are subjects with a VAT number activated before the date of entry into force of Legislative Decree no. 4/2022 (January 27, 2022) which, on the same date, mainly carried out activities in discos, dance halls, night clubs and the like and were closed due to the containment provisions of the Covid-19 epidemic. The application must be sent, also by a delegated intermediary, using the telematic channels of the Revenue Agency or through the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the “Invoices and Remuneration” portal of the site. The broadcast can be made starting from June 6 and until June 20, 2022.

The financial resources will be divided equally among the subjects in possession of the required requisites who have validly presented the application, within the maximum amount of 25,000 euros for each, in compliance with the conditions and limits of the EU regulation of the Temporary Framework. The Agency will communicate in the reserved area of ​​the portal “Invoices and Fees” – section “Non-repayable contribution – Outcome consultation”, the amount of the granted contribution, which will be credited directly to the current account of the beneficiary indicated in the application.