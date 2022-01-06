Over 810 thousand new Covid infections, with a + 153% in a week. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation which detects, in the week December 29-January 4, an explosion of new cases in all regions compared to the previous week and a further increase in deaths (1.102 vs 1.012). In seven days, currently positive cases double (1,265,297 vs 598,868) and people in home isolation (1,250,993 vs 587,634), and hospitalizations with symptoms (12,912 vs 10,089) and intensive care (1,392 vs 1,145) continue to rise. )

In detail, compared to the previous week, the following changes were recorded: Deaths: 1,102 (+ 8.9%); Intensive care: +247 (+ 21.6%); Hospitalized with symptoms: +2,823 (+ 28%); Home isolation: +663.359 (+ 112.9%); New cases: 810,535 (+ 153.1%); Currently positive cases: +666.429 (+ 111.3%).

” In the last week – declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there has been an explosion of new cases that fly over 810 thousand, with an increase of 153% compared to the previous week ”.

Unfortunately, the new measures defined yesterday by the Council of Ministers are the result of political compromises, rather than a courageous strategy to combat the pandemic. They represent a further stratification of insufficient and late ‘hot panels’, favoring the exasperation of bureaucracy to put everyone in agreement and betting for the umpteenth time on the resilience of hospitals and health professionals, already exhausted ”, says Cartabellotta.

” First of all, the vaccination obligation limited to over 50s (which currently does not provide for sanctions) will have an unpredictable impact given that the number of exempt people is not known, and the super green pass for workers over 50 will be completely ineffective in short term, as it will come into effect on February 15th. Secondly, safety measures in schools are insufficient to avoid the use of Dad and introduce complex and difficult rules to enforce with public health services already overloaded. Smartworking is still liquidated with the simple recommendation to “make the best use of the flexibility already allowed by the rules in force” ”.

” Finally, the virus continues to be pursued without making known to the population what Plan B is: or what are the next steps to stem the wave of infections that risks leading to the default of hospital health services, as well as the de facto lockdown of the country ”.