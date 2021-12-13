Covid, the triumph of evil it is given above all thanks to inaction of the good

At least on this, Edmund Burke was right: in order for evil to triumph, it is enough for the good to give up acting.

That’s exactly what’s happening under the new capitalism without borders, in whose alienated spaces the triumph of evil, in its social and economic forms, is given above all thanks to inaction of the good, also thanks to the absence of activity aimed at rectifying what is there.

Because of this, Evil larger than our time coincides with sloth, with the suspension of doing aimed at improving what is there.

Diego Fusaro (Turin 1983) teaches history of philosophy at the IASSP in Milan (Institute for High Strategic and Political Studies) and is the founder of the National Interest association (www.interessenazionale.net). Among his most fortunate books, “Welcome back Marx!” (Bompiani 2009), “The future is ours” (Bompiani 2009), “Thinking otherwise” (Einaudi 2017).