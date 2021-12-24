The employment rate of ICU beds from Covid patients it is 10.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of 23 December), on the edge of the critical threshold, against the previous figure of 9.6% (as of 16 December). This is what the report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) shows with the main data of the control room monitoring on the situation Covid in Italy. The employment rate in the medical areas nationwide, it rose to 13.9% (as of 23 December) against 12.1% on 16 December. This indicator is still below the critical threshold.

The Regions above the 10% threshold for intensive use rose to 12

Twelve regions and autonomous provinces (9 of the last survey) above critical threshold 10% for occupancy in intensive care. According to the weekly monitoring of the Control room as of December 23 are Calabria (16.6%), ER (12.4%), FVG (14.9%), Lazio (10.3%), Liguria (14.2%), Lombardy (10.6%) ), Marche (18.7%), Pa Bolzano (21.0%), PA Trento (24.4%), Piedmont (10.7%), Tuscany (11.6%), Veneto (15.9%) ). Nine (8 previously) over the 15% threshold for occupancy of medical departments: Calabria (25.9%), FVG (22%), Liguria (24.8%), Marche (19.5%), PA Bolzano (16.4%), PA Trento (19.1%), Sicily (15.5%), Valle d’Aosta (22.2%), Veneto (18.2%).

Omicron is now present “in 110 countries. There is strong evidence that this new variant has a substantial growth advantage over Delta: it is spreading much faster in countries with documented community transmission, with a doubling time “of infections” of 2-3 days “.World Health Organization, in an update published today on Omicron. “Estimates of growth rates in South Africa are now falling,” reports theWHO specifying that “it is still uncertain to what extent the rapid growth rate observed since November 2021 can be attributed to immune evasion or increased transmissibility, but it is likely a combination of both. Estimates of the timing of generation of Omicron to better understand the dynamics observed “. Likewise, we need “more data” on the clinical severity of Omicron infections, on the effectiveness of vaccines, especially in the case of people with only 1 or 2 doses, on reinfections.