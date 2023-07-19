In the over 60s, the second anti-Covid booster with a bivalent mRna vaccine gave good protection against the serious consequences of infection with the BA.5 variant of Sars-CoV-2, and the effect lasted for at least 4 months. This is indicated by a study coordinated by the Higher Institute of Health, published in ‘The Lancet Infectious Diseases’, which analyzed the effects of the most used bivalent booster currently, the one with the original virus and the Spike protein of the Omicron BA.4 and BA variants .5. The scientific magazine also dedicated an editorial to the work.

Vaccination efficacy – explains the ISS – was estimated starting from data from the Italian register and surveillance on Sars-CoV-2 between September 2022 and January 2023, for a total of over 2 million people over 60 years analysed, all of which had received their first booster at least 120 days ago. In general, in the 118 days following administration, the efficacy against severe disease of the second booster was 50.6% for the bivalent booster with BA4 and 5, 49.3% for the bivalent with BA.1 and 26.9% for the monovalent. In all three cases there was a decline in efficacy over time, which for the BA4-5 vaccine went from 60.7% 14 days after administration to 34.7% after 4 months. The authors point out that “no significant differences in the efficacy of the bivalent booster were observed between individuals aged 60 to 79 and those over 80”.