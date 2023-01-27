The anti-Covid vaccine is confirmed an important shield against worst outcomes in all age groups, but previous infections also have an impact. The risk of serious illness for the population over 12 years of age and without a previous diagnosis of Sars-CoV-2 infection is approximately 7 times higher in the unvaccinated than in the vaccinated. This is indicated by the Higher Institute of Health in the extended report on Covid-19, which from this week will not only evaluate the impact of vaccination, but also that of previous infection and will be updated on a monthly basis.

The risk of Covid infection and serious illness is therefore influenced by both vaccination status and previous infections. The absolute risk of infection and serious illness is greatest in people who have not been vaccinated and who have never had a previous diagnosis. In general, it is observed that people with hybrid immunity (i.e. with previous infection and vaccination) are at a lower risk of infection with Sars-CoV-2 and of incurring a severe form of Covid-19. And that, given the same age group and previous infection condition, in all age groups over 12 years there is a tendency towards a reduction in the risk of serious disease associated with vaccination.