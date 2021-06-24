From next week in Israel, the obligation to wear a mask in indoor spaces will return. This was announced by the national coordinator of the anti-coronavirus strategy, Nachman Ash, as a move to stem the increase in infections in the country.
During a briefing with reporters, Ash explained that 123 new infections have been diagnosed so far today, in particular in Kfar Saba, Ramla and Herzliya. Ash therefore recommended avoiding non-essential travel abroad, especially for unvaccinated people.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘415374439673532’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply