From next week in Israel, the obligation to wear a mask in indoor spaces will return. This was announced by the national coordinator of the anti-coronavirus strategy, Nachman Ash, as a move to stem the increase in infections in the country.





During a briefing with reporters, Ash explained that 123 new infections have been diagnosed so far today, in particular in Kfar Saba, Ramla and Herzliya. Ash therefore recommended avoiding non-essential travel abroad, especially for unvaccinated people.