The Hong Kong authorities will lift the entry restrictions linked to the containment of the Coronavirus starting tomorrow, which provide for 72-hour isolation for those entering the territory of the former British colony regardless of health conditions.

This was announced by the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee. “The decision is based on data and risks. The risk of infections from imported cases is lower than the risk of local infections. We believe that lifting the measures will not increase the risk of local outbreaks,” he said.

From now on, those who test negative on the PCR test done at the airport will receive a blue code that will allow them to move freely in the city. Those who test positive will have to follow the usual protocol measures. “Our goal is to allow normal cross-border travel as soon as possible but we can only move forward by following the evolution of the local situation”.