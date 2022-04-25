Since March, China has been facing a wave of the epidemic that affects almost the entire country to varying degrees, and is trying to overcome it with its zero Covid strategy

She is on high alert in Beijing for a surge in coronavirus positive cases, with a general screening campaign and residents stocking up on food in the event of a closure. The city appears to fear a Shanghai-style scenario, where nearly all 25 million inhabitants have been confined since early April, often with difficulty accessing food.

The health ministry on Monday reported 19 new positive cases of the coronavirus in Beijing, bringing the total to several dozen from last week. Fifty-one deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a record number of cases per day.

Since March, China has been facing a wave of the epidemic that affects almost the entire country to varying degrees, and is trying to overcome it with its zero Covid strategy. The strategy consists of localized containment as soon as a few cases appear and massive tests to quickly identify and isolate contaminated people.

In Beijing, long queues, sometimes hundreds of people, meandered between sidewalks and shopping malls, to get to the test booths, manned by officers in full protective suits. Municipal authorities warned yesterday that the situation is “serious and difficult” and that urgent measures are needed to quickly stop the spread of the virus.

The anger of citizens in Shanghai

Shanghai is increasingly gripped in the grip of the virus. The frustration and anger of the 26 million residents continues to go on social networks, ending up in a new video, in black and above all, on which the Great Farewall censorship has worked hard to block it. The short 6-minute video, entitled “The voice of April”, shows the footage from the top of the city, which has become ghostly due to the lockdown, and traces day by day, through the voices of the residents in the phone calls to the local authorities, the weeks which have led to exasperation the inhabitants stuck at home between scarce supplies of food and basic necessities, and with the impossibility of receiving medical care outside Covid.

The video mentions local officials who, still at the end of March, denied the hypothesis of a large-scale lockdown due to the weight of the city in the national economy, worth about 5% of China’s GDP. At the beginning of April, however, every day is marked by the testimonies of residents locked up in their homes who complain about the conditions to which they are subjected.

The anger of social media users in China brings to mind the scenes not seen since the beginning of 2020 in Wuhan, the first outbreak of Covid-19, with residents inciting others to resist from the windows of residential complexes and complaining about the management of the crisis . The video, widely shared on Weibo and WeChat, the main social platforms in Mandarin, was censored only after many hours thanks to the gimmick of users with uploading from different cloud services, while it is still available on YouTube.