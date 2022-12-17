Six hundred and eighty-six deaths in seven days, 221,154 new positive cases out of 1,256,722 swabs, positivity rate at 17.6 percent. These are the data that tell the trend of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy contained in the weekly bulletin of last December 8, the latest available on the Ministry of Health portal as we write. In fact, starting from 28 October, three days after the vote of confidence obtained in the Senate, the new executive led by Giorgia Meloni ordered that the surveillance report on the virus be published on a weekly rather than a daily basis, in line with the promises made during the electoral campaign and reaffirmed in her inauguration speech: “We will not repeat the model of the previous government,” said the prime minister in her keynote address to the Chambers. A model that in the most acute phase of the pandemic was considered an example to follow in countries where the virus showed its lethal force late and which Meloni defined as “the experiment of Chinese management in the West”.

No sooner said than done. The new executive has legislated on the subject of Covid-19 in the name of discontinuity, immediately sending a message to the electorate who during the two years of emergency have not tolerated the closures and the vaccination obligation: “Here we change music”. On October 31, the government approved a decree law to bring forward the end of the obligation to vaccinate healthcare personnel from December 31st to November 1st. A measure that according to Meloni serves to “recover 4 thousand people now stuck in an understaffed system”, but which National Federation of Surgeons and Dentists Orders did not welcome with enthusiasm, because of these, according to estimates by the institution, only 1,878 could return to service, as 47 percent of the 3,543 doctors suspended for not having undergone vaccination prophylaxis he is over 68 years old, i.e. he is already out of the National Health Service.

Precisely on the reinstatement of non-immunised doctors in hospitals – contained in the folds of the anti-rave decree approved in first reading on Tuesday 12 December at Palazzo Madama – the tear of the leader in the Senate of Forza Italia Licia Ronzulli took place, who disagreed with the party and with the entire majority not showing up for the vote. «Stit would mean creating a dangerous precedent», declared the Italian senator. It was her proposal that inspired the Draghi government decree on the mandatory nature of vaccines for healthcare workers.

Free everyone

The puzzle of the new course is completed by the suspension of sanctions on unimmunized workers and the over 50s, whose full elimination the government had initially promised. For now, the League’s amendment has obtained the green light with which the entry into force of the 100 euro fines for No Vax is extended to 30 June, for the benefit of almost 2 million people including professors, health workers, forces of the ‘order and over 50. And again through the conversion in the Chamber of the decree against illegal gatherings came the definitive abolition of the Green Pass, which the carers of sick patients were required to show to stop in the waiting rooms of RSA and Pronto rescue. Now they can do without it. “These are measures that finally get us out of the regime of restrictions altogether and therefore restore new freedom to citizens,” said Senator of the Brothers of Italy Francesco Zaffini, president of the Health Commission in the Senate.

A free all justified only in part by the entry into a pandemic phase other than the emergency one and by the need to adopt a softer approach against Covid. Because while Parliament approves the decree-laws, the virus continues to circulate, and the most fragile are paying the price. «It is certain that we see an important recovery in the circulation of the virus which is however strongly underestimated: we are in a recovery phase, but the numbers do not tell us exactly how things work. Many people carry out the tests at home, without reporting the positivity to the health authorities », he explains to TPI Nino Cartabellotta, doctor and president of the Gimbe foundation. The main impact of the government’s new communication style was the drop in citizens’ attention to the pandemic and a different perception of risk compared to when the bulletin arrived, punctually, every day. But Covid – although it has become less lethal thanks to the competition between variants with greater vaccination coverage – has not been eliminated. Especially if you look at people who haven’t had their third and fourth doses of the vaccine.

According to the latest report from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in the unvaccinated population between 60 and 79 years of age the mortality rate is almost “three times higher than those vaccinated with boosters and three and a half times higher than those vaccinated with the fourth dose less than 120 days”. Age group in which the hospitalization rate is also twice as high in the unvaccinated. In the over 80s, then, the mortality of those who are not vaccinated is almost six and a half times higher than those vaccinated with a booster dose, and respectively 11 times and five and a half times higher than those vaccinated with the second booster for less than 120 days and for over 120 days. The latest rush of the vaccination campaign, however, is proceeding slowly.

Italy at two speeds

«The real problem – continues Cartabellotta – is the variable represented by the decline in vaccination coverage, especially for the elderly and frail. When circulation increases, it is necessary to ensure that this group is protected by guaranteeing vaccination: today, among an audience of 19 million people, we have covered about 27 percent ». If with the end of the state of emergency the management of the vaccination campaign has passed entirely into the hands of the Regions and their ability to implement strategies to expand coverage, now they are proceeding at different speeds. And not all of them carry out active recall policies: that is, they wait for patients to show up spontaneously at the pharmacy or in the hubs.

«There is a heterogeneous situation regarding the coverage of the fourth doses. Faced with a national average of 27.6 percent, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna travel at a rate of 40 percent, while Sicily and Calabria at 12 or 13 percent, because in these Regions the health authorities are not calling one by one people who need to take the fourth dose. They are based on generalized communication, which works less than active calling. When the campaign was carried out by the Civil Protection with periodic inputs and checks at a national level, there were differences between one area and another, but not of this magnitude. There was an address and a stricter verification by the State towards 21 regional health services », Cartabellotta continues.

Faced with a situation in which the effectiveness of coverage is left to the free initiative of the Regions and the individual, the information campaign on the flu vaccine and on Covid started late, on December 1st. “Very late compared to the epidemiological situation,” continues the director of Gimbe. Meanwhile, the Australian variant of the flu had already begun to show its virulence, contributing to an increase in hospitalizations in the medical area, on which the scientific community has its eyes set, with the threat of increasing the balance of lost productive working days to 30 million until the end of the year.

«The curve of hospitalizations in the medical area is growing more than that of hospitalizations in intensive care: we had 6,350 patients on 11 November, we reached 9,215 on 8 December. This is 3,000 more occupied beds – explains Cartabellotta – while in the same month admissions to intensive care went from 203 to 305. The serious impact of the past years on intensive care can be archived, unless some variant emerges evasive of the immune response, but the real overload is that of the medical area, which in this period of the year is aggravated by the flu syndrome, with peaks never seen in past years. While the deaths continue to remain around a hundred a day with the same mechanism: elderly and frail people who, when they catch the virus, worsen their health and pass on to a better life.

Doctors in distress

Healthcare facilities risk overcrowding at a time when healthcare personnel are in trouble and no longer have the legendary resilience shown in the first phase of the pandemic, while more and more doctors are leaving public healthcare to devote themselves to the profession or change their lives: they have been already 8 thousand between 2019 and 2021 according to data from Anaao-Assomed. A trend destined to increase also due to the stress generated by working in the aisles flooded by Covid-19 during the most intense phases. There is talk of 3,000 abandonments a year, replaced by only a third. And so “what was manageable in an emergency is now a problem,” observes Gimbe’s doctor. In the meantime, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci has assured “full support for the vaccination campaign for the weakest and elderly”, but at the moment a preparation plan for the autumn-winter 2022-2023 season has not been made public, contrary to what was recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The “National strategic-operational plan for preparation and response to an influenza pandemic (PanFlu) 2021-2023” which incorporated the lessons learned during the Covid.

«They have only decided to give a sop to the No Vax electorate, such as with the reinstatement of unvaccinated health workers or with the issue of fines, also giving a signal to the outside in the amendments », he comments to TPI the dem senator and former health minister Beatrice Lorenzin. “We have abolished the virus by law, but it doesn’t work like this, otherwise by passing a decree we would have solved the last two years,” he adds. A strategy that Sandra Zampa, Undersecretary for Health of the Conte II government, defines “mocking”. «The government hides behind the fact that the infections are stable, but there is an underestimation that research institutes estimate at 50 percent. Among other things, this is mixed with the great spread of the flu which is again putting pressure on the doctors in the emergency room, who, moreover, have not been given anything of the little that was promised », he tells TPI the senator of the Democratic Party. «The only thing done was the reinstatement of the No Vax doctors two to three months in advance and also the postponement of the payment of the penalties in June, which at the time of her were derided by the right because they were considered too low. What they have done is the confirmation that there is only an ideological approach, but at the expense of collective health and people who are not informed, there is no longer any cure. Nobody cares about the result or the outcome of their choices », she observes.

The lack of constant monitoring and an updated winter preparation plan at a time when there would be time to focus on prevention and study, unlike what happened in full emergency, appears as a missed opportunity. «Always with a view to discontinuity, I would have liked the government to do new and different things to facilitate the management of the pandemic, that it had undertaken to collect data in a more analytical way on hospitalized patients. On deaths, for example, we know the numbers but we have no information, if they died at home, in the hospital, in the RSA » finally comments Cartabellotta. «What worries me most in a general sense on a political level is that Italy does not have a plan for managing the autumn-winter season, which both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO have recommended to all countries , because in the unpredictability of situations they have to be ready, and we don’t have it», he concludes. «It’s a bit of a Marcello d’Orta strategy: ‘I hope I manage’. If it goes well we were lucky. Let’s hope it goes well.”