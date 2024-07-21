Covid, cases increased 5-fold in just two months

In the covered area from WHO Europewhich includes 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia, the percentage of patients with respiratory diseases who tested positive for the COVID-19 in primary care has increased fivefold in the last two months.



The regional director Hans Kluge reported this increase through a graphic showing a marked upward curve. He also added that hospitalizations for COVID-19 reported in the last week have seen a 51% increase compared to the previous four weeks, and that deaths from Covid-19 have increased by 32% in the same period.

Kluge highlighted a significant increase in cases and hospitalizations in several member countries, including Albania, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Malta, Spain and the United Kingdom, stressing that the majority of confirmed cases are people over 65 years of age.

The director clarified that this is not a matter of alarmism, but of a commitment of the WHO to protect public health by providing timely advice to governments and citizens. He explained that those most at risk of contracting severe forms of the virus are the elderly, immunocompromised people, those with multiple pre-existing conditions, pregnant women and healthcare workers.

Kluge He recalled that there are effective tools to reduce the risk of serious illnesses, including: