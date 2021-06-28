With the advent of the pandemic, 1 out of 5 Italians understood respect for the environment and there was a real boom in sustainable e-commerce. From the choice of channels to that of products, attention to sustainability has in fact grown, as they have demonstrated the stories of ‘green’ merchants collected by PayPlug. Elobaby, for example, has reached 65% of mobile purchases and + 12% of new customers, Ecobaby during the lockdowns of 2020 with the mobile friendly site recorded a + 30% of purchases on the e-commerce platform compared to the same. period of the previous year.





To reach Minimo Impatto which saw online orders grow by 28% in the first months of 2021 and created an app for the purchase of eco-tableware. “Last year we closed with the highest turnover: in the months of the lockdown we had almost 30% more purchases on the e-commerce platform compared to the same period of the previous year ” reports Davide Coral, CEO of Ecobaby.

By widening the perimeter, it emerges that in the first quarter of 2021, global digital commerce grew 58% year-on-year and Italy, in particular, recorded + 78%, ranking fourth among the countries with the highest percentage increase after Canada, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, according to Salesforce’s analysis.

“Thanks to the convenience and security it guarantees, buying online will increasingly be a way of choosing consumers for the future as well. However, in recent months we have noticed that not only the purchasing channels have changed. Italians have also changed their choices regarding what to put in the cart: a new attention to the environment is emerging “, underlines Gloria Ferrante, Marketing Project Manager of PayPlug, the first online payment solution designed and conceived 100% for SMEs.

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, one in five Italians declared that they understood the importance of respect for the planet, according to a research by Facile.it. And also, according to the Imagine Observatory, in 2020, the turnover of products with a sustainability claim on the packaging was 10 billion euros, up + 7.6% compared to 2019.