The Judge for the preliminary investigations of Milan ordered the dismissal of the proceeding against Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan. Pregliasco was under investigation following numerous reports following the airing of the January 18 episode of the program ‘Fuori dal Coro’ on Rete 4, in which it was hypothesized that the medical director of the Orthopedic Institute Galeazzi had excluded the interventions from the programming lists surgical patients not subjected to anti-Covid vaccination, thus making themselves responsible for an illegitimate discrimination with interruption of the public health service.

“Grappling with an intense spread of the virus and, having to postpone interventions due to the emergency situation, I have tried to protect as many people as possible, postponing only treatments and interventions that can be postponed to prevent fragile patients, among which those without vaccination coverage, and Galeazzi health workers risked being more exposed to the infection,” said Pregliasco. “Each of my decisions was made with the intention of protecting people and not discriminating against them. The dismissal ordered by the judge recognizes the validity of the decision taken in a moment of particular emergency and clears the field of unfounded accusations”, says Pregliasco .

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, in the person of Dr. Tiziana Siciliano, had on the contrary considered – it is explained in a note – that the organizational criteria adopted at the Galeazzi were reasonable and adequate for the extremely serious health emergency underway. The postponement of the interventions was, therefore, considered the result of a correct assessment of the risk of hospital infection. The archiving provision of the investigating magistrate, sharing the reasons for the public prosecutor’s request, implicitly recognized that there was no hypothesis of refusal of official documents, since the treatments that can be postponed were not refused, but only rationalized to protect the subjects unvaccinated and not to their detriment.