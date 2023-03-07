Covid investigation, Gallera’s wrath in chat: “A one-year-old in intensive care? You can’t give news like that.”

Details of the Bergamo prosecutor’s investigation into the first phase of the pandemic continue to emerge. After the chats in which Giulio Gallera lashed out against the Order of Doctors, guilty of protesting against the management of the emergency, new messages appear in which the former councilor for welfare of the Lombardy region was furious about the communication. “A one-year-old in intensive care??? Giving this news is devastating ”, he wrote in a chat after a press conference to take stock of the pandemic.

It was March 3, 2020, a week before the decision to put Lombardy first and then all of Italy under lockdown. The recipient of the message, reported by Il Corriere della Sera, was Maria Beatrice Stasi, director general of the Pope John XXIII hospital. “Who gave it??? We told you to exhaustion not to give numbers !!!”, wrote Gallera, after the spread of the news of a child in neonatal therapy for Covid, not in serious condition.

“Unfortunately, the great pressure that the numbers have highlighted on Bergamo has also led to considerable media stress on us”, the answer sketched by the health manager. “A baby in neonatal care tomorrow is the opening of the national newspapers. Devastating news. Fire the press officer!!!”, the commissioner reiterated. The then communications manager, Vanna Toninelli, stopped working at the Bergamo hospital in August 2020, resigning to move to another position.