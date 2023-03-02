Covid investigation, Agostino Miozzo (Cts): “Now I only feel bitterness”

Closed the investigation on the Covid in Italythe Bergamo Public Prosecutor’s Office for delays in intervention after the outbreak of the first outbreaks ad They raise And Nembroentered in the register of suspects 20 peopleamong these also the former premier Giuseppe With youthe former minister Roberto Hope and the president of Lombardy Attilio Fountain. “I learned from the press the news regarding the Bergamo investigation – he comments With you and Corriere della Sera reports it — I’ll advance mine right away Maximum availability and collaboration with the judiciary. I am Calm in front of the country and Italian citizens for having operated with the maximum effort and with full sense of responsibility during one of the toughest moments experienced by our Republic”. Former minister Speranza: “I have always thought that anyone who has had responsibility for the management of the pandemic must be ready to figure it out. I am very serene and sure I always acted with discipline and honor in the exclusive interest of the country”.

A completely different register – continues the Corriere – chooses for the president Fountainre-elected just a few weeks ago, his lawyer: «We did not have the minimum signal to participate in the “buffet” of the suspects – explains the lawyer Jacopo Pansa -. Fontana had been heard as knowledgeable person and since then absolute silence. Today, without any formal notification, we learn from the media that the president is among the suspects”. The former coordinator of the Cts Augustine Miozzo: “I cannot deny that, knowing how public opinion perceives the concept of “investigated” from a newspaper headline, the situation is quite difficultespecially after what we’ve been doing working non-stop for weeks, months, day and night, in a context to say the least complicated, in the total void of knowledge of what was being faced. Yes, bitter“.

