Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranza in the past few hours have been questioned before the Court of Ministers in Brescia. “He clarified everything,” said the lawyer of the former prime minister, Caterina Malavenda. “He recounted what happened, was comprehensive and explained his whereabouts of him that day. I am satisfied, we trust justice ”, she added. “He will answer all the questions”, Guido Calvi, the lawyer of the former health minister, had announced in the morning.

The investigation in which the former Prime Minister and the former Minister of Health are involved is the one opened by the prosecutors of Bergamo for the management of the Covid epidemic in Val Seriana. The hypotheses of crime are culpable epidemic and multiple manslaughter. Conte is under investigation for the lack of a red zone in the Municipalities of Alzano Lombardo and Nembro; Hope for not having implemented the pandemic plan.

“The existing pandemic plan was ineffective and everything was done to protect the health of Italians. I strictly followed the indications of the CTS ”, Speranza told the judges. Conte had already been heard as a person informed of the facts in the summer of 2020, immediately after the lockdown. At the time he had explained to the investigators that he had always been convinced, even in those days when the first infections were registered in the Bergamo area, of having to “intervene even drastically”. Given the rapidly worsening situation throughout Lombardy, however, Conte had said he considered “an even more rigorous solution” necessary and not limited to just two municipalities.

In total, there are 19 suspects for the management of the pandemic in the Bergamo area. Among these are also the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, the then head of the Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli and the president of the Superior Council of Health, Franco Locatelli . The governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, the former regional councilor for welfare, Giulio Gallera and several health managers in the region are also under investigation.