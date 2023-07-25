The court of ministers of Brescia has dismissed the position of the president of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, as part of the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into the management of the first phase of the Covid pandemic. It was the Brescia prosecutor’s office itself, led by Francesco Prete, who in recent days asked for the dismissal of Fontana, the former Lombard councilor for Welfare Julius Gallera and of the other eleven suspects, including several Roman technicians. The positions of former prime minister Giuseppe Conte and former health minister Roberto Speranza have already been definitively filed last June.

“A breath of truth, for me and for those who fought with me on the front line against Covid”, writes Fontana on Facebook.

“On this investigation, a certain political party has built a campaign of real hatred against Lombardy and against our work for years. In the pages of the dismissal sentence – continues Fontana – I see many of the too many hoaxes artfully constructed on those dramatic months that have upset our communities and caused immense pain to many families “.

FONTANA, WHY ARCHIVING STARTS

“The complaint to the president of the Lombardy Region of not having introduced the red zone in the municipalities of Nembro and Alzano is, even abstractly, unfounded”. The special panel of the court of Ministers of Brescia, chaired by judge Mariarosa Pipponzi, writes it in the 34-page order with which it archives the positions of Fontana, Gallera and 12 other people.

With infections scattered in different regions, as in the case of the “epidemiological situation present in the period disputed with President Fontana”, the competence for the establishment of the red zone “was, in the first instance, of the Prime Minister”, write the judges, then underlining that “in any case, however, the Region, except in exceptional cases, could not have adopted these measures without confronting the government, since such measures had to be framed within the context of a unitary and not fragmentary and episodic management of the epidemic”.

The judges also recall that “the establishment of a red zone, by its nature, affects and compresses constitutionally guaranteed rights” and has “very serious repercussions in terms of employment, social crisis and production of the national GDP. These are therefore assessments which, due to their seriousness, it is neither demandable nor even desirable that they be undertaken without adequate weighting of the acquired knowledge data, their degree of certainty and the consequences deriving from the establishment of a red zone”. And “in the days in which an omission is formally contested by the president of the Lombardy Region a non-negligible degree of uncertainty about the level of infectivity of the virus persisted“.

In Fontana, the prosecutor of Bergamo also contested “that they had not reported with the emails of 27 and 28 February 2020 the critical situation relating to the spread of the contagion in the municipalities of Val Seriana and that they had not requested further containment measures with respect to those in place for which, however, they requested confirmation”. Also in this case since “on 28 February 2020, the secretariat of the president of the Lombardy Region sent to the government, to the ministries of economic development and of the interior, as well as to commissioner Borrelli, a note to which was attached a report containing the epidemiological trend as of 28 February 2020” the judges of the court of ministers of Brescia conclude that “the president of the Lombardy region, in the light of the known and knowable data, operated in the wake of the provisions of decree-law n. 6 of 2020 and correctly provided the government with the data available to it and therefore the news of the crime is, also from this point of view, unfounded”.

For the court of ministers of Brescia, it would be a “conjecture without scientific basis” the hypothesis of manslaughter contested by the prosecutor of Bergamo.

“Evidence is completely missing that the 57 people who would have died due to the failure to extend the red zone are among the 4,148 excess deaths that would not have occurred if the red zone had been activated”, writes the special panel, chaired by judge Mariarosa Pipponzi, in the 34-page filing order. Not even the professor. Crisanti, in his theoretical study on what happened in the Bergamo area at the beginning of the pandemic emergency – “was able to respond to the causal link between the failure to activate the red zone and the death of certain people”.

For this reason – the judges underline – “the dispute of the manslaughter in relation to the death of the people indicated in the charge is therefore based on a mere theoretical hypothesis devoid of the very slightest confirmation”, since “the possibility of contracting the virus through contact with infected people has never been excluded even within the red areas”.

The court of ministers does not see even a link between the conduct contested by Fontana and others (such as the failure to propose to the government the establishment of the red zone, the extension of surveillance to indirect flights from China, the failure to verify the equipment of PPE, the census of infectious disease departments only starting from 24 February 2020 and the failure to verify the training of health personnel) and the death of the 57 people and from this point of view underlines that the hypothesis of manslaughter “is not not even supported by the Crisanti consultancy and is reduced to nothing more than a conjecture without scientific basis”.

As regards the alleged crime of “culpable epidemic in an omissive form cannot be configured” according to the judges, because “in question it embraces only the conduct of those who intentionally or negligently spread pathogenic germs”. Furthermore, “given the very nature of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic, which has involved all of humanity, it would in any case be unrealistic to hypothesize that it was caused, even only at a national or regional level, by alleged omissive conduct”, such as those contested by Fontana, Gallera and the others. For the judges “the empirical demonstration, but in refutable, this assumption is given by the fact that all the countries have been affected by the pandemic – both those that have adopted more restrictive measures, including Italy, and those that have adopted less restrictive measures – and therefore it is nonsense to state that, if the allegedly omitted measures had been adopted, the epidemic would not have occurred”.