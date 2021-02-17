The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 91 new positive cases of coronavirus, thirteen fewer than on Tuesday, with a test rate of 3.16% from 2,879 tests. In Mallorca there are 54 new cases, in Ibiza 34 and in Formentera three. There are none in Minorca.

There are five fewer Covid patients in intensive care in Mallorca – down to 58 – and two fewer in Ibiza (18). There is no change in Minorca (four). The total of 80 compares with 140 two weeks ago; there has therefore been a decrease of 42.9% in the number of patients in the space of a fortnight.

On hospital wards, there are 93 patients in Mallorca – eleven fewer than on Tuesday. The number in Ibiza is down five to 83. There is no change in Minorca (four).

Twenty-three more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 369 have recovered. Active cases in the Balearics are down to 3,727, and the number of people in Mallorca being monitored by primary care is now below 2,000 – 1,964.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total is now 676.

Although there is an encouraging decrease in ICU numbers, the ratio of bed occupancy remains high and has a red color on the “traffic lights” for Covid risk in the Balearics.