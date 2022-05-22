The numbers of hospitalizations and intensive care for Covid are down

The new cases of coronavirus reported are 17,744 And 34 dead in 24 hours, are the data just communicated by Ministry of Health on the situation of the contagion. While the numbers relating to the swabs carried out between molecular And antigenic I am 160.995processed in 24 hours which reveal a positivity rate equal to11%.

Furthermore, fall patients hospitalized in intensive care with coronavirus, which are nine fewer than yesterday and 292 in total, and hospitalized with symptoms, 170 fewer than yesterday and 6,400 in total.

Read also:

Berlusconi returns to the field and announces the birth of the Freedom Clubs

Politics and banks: Renzi defends Boschi on Etruria and points the finger at Visco

Dividends, Generali-Eni-Intesa among the highest to come: all the figures

Biden in Asia. Anti-China alliance with Korea and Japan but Kim heats up the missiles

Zelensky beats Musk: he is the most influential man of the year. Classification

Scudetto, back and forth between Pioli and Inzaghi: “Milan is better”, “Sure?”

Ronn Moss (Ridge of Beautiful) at the Forza Italia convention in Naples. VIDEO

Pirelli, presented the ‘Digital Solutions Center’ of Bari

Intesa Sanpaolo, opens today the new Museum of the Galleries of Italy in Naples

Subscribe to the newsletter

