Bassetti sentenced to compensate the Nobel prize winner Montagnier, said: “stoned with senile dementia problems”

Matteo Bassetti was sentenced to compensate the heirs of the scientist Luc Montagnier for sentences spoken during a debate in Sutri, in the Viterbo area, with the mayor Vittorio Sgarbi. The heirs of the Nobel prize were asking for compensation of 500 thousand euros, but the judge of the Civil Court of Genoa has established the payment of 6 thousand euros. The facts date back to August 2021, during the hot period of the debate during the pandemic on the usefulness of Covid vaccines between scientists and No vax. During his speech, Bassetti went so far as to define Montagner “a fool with senile dementia”. An expression that the judge considered «offensive and harmful to the honor and reputation of the appellant, as aimed at discrediting his value as a person. In the concrete case, the sentences of prof. Bassetti – added the judge – having indisputably Professor Montagner as the addressee according to what can be seen from the overall content of the speech, were aimed at personally offending the appellant, denigrating him not for the theories supported in relation to vaccines, but for his human condition as a elderly”.

Bassetti: “If the same criteria were used with my haters, I’d be a millionaire….”

Matteo Bassetti has made it known that he has not received the same protection from justice so far: “If this was the yardstick for all the characters who have insulted and defamed me in these two years, I would now be a millionaire,” he said in a Facebook post.

“In any case, the request formulated in the appeal was for 500,000 thousand euros, only 6,000 euros were recognized for the moral damage, all the other compensation and non-compensation requests of the heirs were rejected”, her words. It’s still: “We are already considering the appeal. In any case we will continue to prosecute all those who have hurt me and my family. After this sentence we will be even more determined and we will not take any steps backwards. Laughs best who laughs last!”

