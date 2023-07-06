The commission of inquiry into Covid “is a farce is not an act of political courage, it is an act of cowardice. A political firing squad against me and Speranza” Thus the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte speaking in the Chamber in the discussion on the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the management of the Covid emergency.

“The way you have packaged it, with a well-constructed and delimited perimeter of investigation that keeps out all the beating heart of health management, the Regions, and that keeps out all the chains of command, this commission is an insult to the Italians, to the suffering of families and all the work done by health personnel and the police force. You are demonstrating, by rejecting all our amendments that wanted to widen the scope of investigations, that you are afraid. What are you afraid of? As you have built it, this commission is a political firing squad which has two names: Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Speranza. But with us and with me it doesn’t work because we enter the classrooms, even the courts, with our heads held high. We do not defend ourselves from trials but in trials,” added Conte.

The former premier then claims the work done during the phases of the pandemic: against “an invisible enemy, an unknown virus, a situation whose great emergency we immediately acknowledge and in which we discover that we are vulnerable and fragile and without any instruction booklet” . “We in the government have done our best, we have not known day or night to save the country to try to understand which strategies to implement”.

And he then points out that at the outbreak of the pandemic “the current majority forces were in opposition and, with a few exceptions, were immediately characterized by an insane political dialectic, continuous political speculation and even real gestures and actions of political looting” . “You have only one thing on your side, the strength of numbers. But we do not recognize any political and moral authority in you. You vote for yourself and you will give the Italians this slap in the face without our complicity”, concluded Cont.

For his part, the former Minister of Health Robert Hopein his speech he recalled that “the years of Covid have been very hard for the entire planet, a challenge that has upset everyone’s lives: over 760 million confirmed cases and 7 million deaths worldwide, numbers that give the idea of ​​what happened. There is so much to learn and it would be right to do it, with a healthy republican sense”.

Instead “this commission of inquiry, despite 13 billion doses administered around the world, wants to investigate the EMA for the authorization procedures for vaccines, and not comment for the sake of the country”. “I ask – he continued – the deputies of the third pole how they can support these no-vax issues in complete contradiction with the positions expressed in recent years. And the same also applies to colleagues from Forza Italia who, at least on vaccines, have always had an attitude of great coherence, and I acknowledge it”.

“The other big issue concerns the regions. If errand it has to be, deal with everything that happened. But you have chosen to exclude them from the perimeter”, said Speranza who then explained that the regions “have primary competences and they also had them in the management of the pandemic emergency”.

“We can even investigate what happened in China, but not what happened in Milan, Rome. But how do you explain this thing here to the Italians? This throws off the mask and makes it clear what your purpose is: here falls the “donkey. Your goal is not to shed light and clarity, and we would agree on this. Your goal is clear and it is diabolical: to hit your political opponents, and you don’t understand that in this way you are only hurting the country, debasing the role of the commissions of inquiry”, repeated the deputy, who then said that there will be no help from the dem. “If this is the spirit, you can do it yourself, setting a negative political precedent in republican history in which the commissions are usually made jointly. The political court you have imagined is not acceptable”.

Then the attack: “With the proposal of this commission, do you think you are up to our task as legislators? I think not, and I say it with regret and bitterness. Over the years as a minister, I have always said that on issues of health and defense to the right to health we must not divide, but unite the country by pursuing the public interest”. “Today that I sit on the benches of the opposition – continued the former minister – we need unity, not instrumental and out-of-this-world controversies, we need rules and seriousness, rigor, not vulgar and useless propaganda as you want to do. We need to fund our National Health Service. I had managed with Conte, with Draghi, to bring health care spending above 7% of GDP, now we’re going back, it’s a serious mistake. We must invest more in health care, every euro we put in should not be considered simple public spending, but the greatest investment in people’s lives,” concluded Speranza.

“This commission, ignoring the proposals of the oppositions, has only one purpose: to put up a vI was a political tribunal to hit the main exponents of the governments that preceded you. It is unworthy of a great country like Italy, and we must be proud of Italy, because even in that period it held up and relaunched itself, despite the underfunding. Thanks to doctors, healthcare personnel, it has shown that it is a community, that it has a sense of the rules, that it has faith in science, achieving one of the best in Europe and in the world with vaccinations. We will have to be proud of the work done,” concluded the former minister

In conclusion, Speranza closed on a personal note: “I have always strongly supported that anyone who has had decision-making responsibility in the management of such a dramatic and difficult affair must be ready to account for it in every office. For my part, I did and I will continue to do so with a sense of institutions”. “The judiciary has already taken care of our work, which filed our position with full formula, with impeccable arguments, which considered the hypotheses unfounded”, he said to the applause, which became more thunderous when he explained that he and Giuseppe Conte have “operated in the interest of the country with discipline and honour, as the Constitutional Charter says”.

“I vindicate what I did. It’s not the result of a government, but of a country. We weren’t the ones changing lines every minute: ‘open, close, open, close. We weren’t throwing fuel on the fire for those suffering from closures with protests, or we weren’t the ones who winked at the no vax for a few votes, and I repeat it here today: vaccines have saved the lives of millions of people. According to ISS, 150 thousand people in our country “.