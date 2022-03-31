“Unfortunately, in Italy they are still little used due to organizational difficulties and lack of knowledge about their effectiveness, yet monoclonal antibodies together with oral antivirals represent a turning point for the treatment of fragile patients with Covid-19who otherwise would have a high probability of developing the severe form of the disease. “Thus Ivan Gentilefull professor of Infectious Diseases at the Federico II University of Naples, who talks about his experience with monoclonal antibodies, a therapeutic treatment against Sars-Cov-2, in use since March 2021.

“Thanks to these virtuous therapies – affirms the infectious disease specialist – the virus is less scary, today we can look at the Sars-CoV-2 infection as one of the many infectious diseases and not the plague of the millennium that was conceivable in the first months of the pandemic , when we still did not have the tools to manage it. At the Federico II University Hospital of Naples we have treated several hundred subjects at risk with monoclonals, including diabetics, obese, immunosuppressed, cancer patients, with liver disease, kidney transplants and pregnant women with Covid at an early stage. The results – he reports – have been and are excellent: monoclonal infusions reduced the likelihood of these patients developing severe disease by about 80%going into pneumonia, requiring oxygen in intensive care or with a fatal outcome “.

“Among the enormous advantages of these therapies, the modality of treatment and the costs – explains Gentile, who is also director of the Infectious Diseases Operating Unit at Aou Federico II -. The infusion lasts one hour, the same period of time requires the observation period and the visit. But it is one thing to stay at home with a few lines of fever and a little cough, another is to stay in the hospital maybe intubated or worse. An abysmal difference for the individual but also for the National Health Service, because in this way the burden of patients destined for intensive care is reduced, and the cost for each patient ”.

The problem of Covid, Gentile recalls, especially in the first wave, “was seeing too many patients arrive in hospitals in a short time, so the system collapsed – recalls the expert -. So, fewer patients for a fragile public system of its own is certainly a virtuous result also from an economic point of view. The cost of an infusion is negligible compared to a hospitalization for Covid which on average is 20 thousand euros a day, a huge figure, or 20 times more. It is sad for us doctors to talk about money – he underlines – but we also have to deal with limited resources ”.

After months of running in, intercepting at-risk patients in the first days of disease symptoms has also become easier. “Patients with a high probability of developing the severe form of the virus are identified by oncologists, haematologists, cardiologists, haematologists, gynecologists, general practitioners – underlines the infectious disease specialist -. Also, we have also made available a monoclonalifederico2@unina.it e-mail address

thanks to which the local doctors can report fragile categories to us. A very simple path thanks to which at the Frederick Polyclinic we treated even kidney transplanted subjects with monoclonals. Patients who generally have a low chance of surviving the virus and a high probability of developing complications, on the other hand, have achieved a very high survival rate with these drugs “.

According to Gentile, there would also be a more effective way to identify patients at risk in the phase of the paucisymptomatic or symptomatic disease that has not yet transformed into pneumonia, to be subjected to monoclonal. “In some Regions – he says – when the patient performs the swab with a positive result the report indicates the infectious disease centers that carry out treatments with monoclonal antibodies and / or antiviral drugs. Therefore, the patient is invited to call the center. This modality could be a step forward to have more patients and I hope that the Campania Region will follow suit “.

The patient to be treated with monoclonal antibodies or with therapies based on oral antivirals is welcomed in a Covid clinic for frail people created ad hoc within the university hospital. “In this structure the most complex work is back-office work which allows us to work on each patient quickly. Before the visit we must first know who the patient is, what his frailties are, if he is affected by more than one pathology. So organize the logistics, travel, understand what type of monoclonal or drug we can use. But before the treatment, the patient has already paid for the ticket remotely by bank transfer or an app. Today the monoclonal we use most is only one: the one that works on Omicron and is sotrovimab“.

“We have not registered any significant adverse events – explains Gentile -. People accepted the treatment very well, there was no refusal and the percentage of patients admitted to hospital was very low. This model we have created is absolutely exportable to other contexts but it takes a lot of will, it is also necessary to establish oneself with the top management. The hope – he concludes – is that other colleagues may be encouraged to take a similar path which is not complex but good will and a lot of work are needed “.